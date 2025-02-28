Vision Malta 2050 will be presented to the cabinet in a “few weeks’ time” with specific targets to be met by 2035, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said on Friday.

Speaking at the third formal meeting with the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development on Vision Malta 2050, Schembri explained the document will be built on four main pillars: sustainable economic growth, centrally accessible services, a resilient country and modern education system, and proper use of the sea and land.

The process, which was launched in October last year, is intended to serve as a blueprint for the country's economic, social and environmental development.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul described the vision as a unique opportunity to shape future Malta, providing a “strong framework on which we will be shaping the coming decades.”

"The vision prioritises environmental protection, strengthening social policy and good governance,” Ellul said.

MCESD chairperson David Xuereb said the meeting served to iron out “important details” to make the vision “more comprehensive and inclusive”.