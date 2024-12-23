Forvis Mazars Group, the international audit, tax and advisory services partnership, has announced the appointments of Hervé Hélias and Pascal Jauffret as chair and CEO, respectively, as part of its evolved governance structure.

With the new model, which is effective immediately, governance, strategy setting and oversight around key topics will be provided by a group governing board (GGB), with a group executive committee (GEC) entrusted with leadership and execution of those decisions, alongside the day-to-day delivery and implementation of the group’s strategy.

As chair, Helias will lead the GGB, while Jauffret as CEO will lead the GEC.

These developments are part of the firm’s strategy to further advance the business, enhance the integrity of its operations and sustain its ongoing development as a top 10 global firm.

Hélias said: “Stewardship is one of our core values and, as we have grown and strengthened our business, we have decided to evolve our governance framework. This will allow us to continue to grow our partnership as a distinctive and resilient force in the markets and societies in which we work and live.”

He continued: “I am delighted Pascal will assume the role of CEO. With his extensive international experience, I cannot think of anyone better to put our strategy into action.”

Jauffret, meanwhile, said: “I have worked with Hervé for over 25 years, including the past five as part of the group executive board. I am truly honoured to have been elected to this new role by the partnership and look forward to driving our strategy forward, sparking long-term growth and success in those business areas where we seek to excel and provide a bright future to our people.”

Hélias joined Mazars (now Forvis Mazars) as a fresh graduate in 1986 and has held some of the most demanding leadership positions in the partnership. In 2012, he was appointed managing partner in France and co-CEO of the group, before becoming CEO in 2016. He has been chair and CEO of the group executive board since 2018.

Jauffret started his career as an auditor and has been with the firm since 1997. He has undertaken various assignments and leadership roles, including managing partner of Italy, head of M&A and driving the firm’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. He has been a member of the group executive board since 2019.

Hélias concluded: “Our firm’s story has been one of collective and sustained growth. I firmly believe that we have never been in a better position than we are today, to provide exciting, rewarding opportunities for our people and to deliver the exceptional multidisciplinary expertise that our clients and the market need.”