Four people have been charged with involuntary homicide for the death of an Albanian construction worker after a building collapsed on him in Sliema.

Bari Balla, an Albanian construction worker and father of six, died in April last year when the roof of a Sliema property he was working on collapsed on top of him.

His son-in-law, 31-year-old Genti Prodani, who was also working on the site, sustained injuries in the collapse.

Contractors Kurt Galea, 33, and Anthony James Fisher, 42, as well as the directors of Oratorian Capital Ltd – the company that owned the building – Luca Micelli Demajo, 33, and Samuel Borg, 34, are all being charged with involuntary homicide and safety violations.

All four pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, a court presided over by magistrate Ann Marie Thake heard part of Prodani’s testimony.

The developer and architect obtained planning permission to add a receded floor and extend existing ones.

However, that permit stated no works could start onsite until the period during which objectors could appeal the decision had lapsed. Objectors typically have 30 days to file an appeal against a planning decision.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA), which regulates construction works, said works at the site were illegal as it had not been informed about them.

"The works did not have full PA clearance and no BCA application was filed, meaning the works were not permitted," it said.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) also said it had not been notified of the works.

The accident was the latest in a string of construction-related tragedies to hit Malta, and the first to involve fatalities since a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia was published in February last year.

The Sliema incident echoes the death of 20-year-old Paul Sofia who died at a construction site after a building in Corradino collapsed on him in 2022. The public inquiry into his death found numerous shortcomings in the construction sector.

Lawyer Stefano Filetti represented the contractors. Lawyer Charles Mercieca represented Samuel Borg. Lawyers Michael Grech, Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio represented Luca Miceli Demajo.

Attorney General lawyers Ettienne Savona and Manuel Grech prosecuted.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb was parte civile.