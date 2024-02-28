Updated 12pm

Malta Enterprise and INDIS should never have allowed land in Corradino to be allocated to the developers whose faulty building killed Jean Paul Sofia, a public inquiry has concluded.

The developers’ proposal was “objectively lacking in every respect”, the board of inquiry concluded as it said officials at both Malta Enterprise and INDIS should “consider their positions” in light of the findings.

Published on Wednesday, the 484-page public inquiry report concluded that the Lands Authority did not bear any responsibility in the way the parcel of land was allocated, as the Corradino site was not under its control.

That responsibility, the inquiry concluded, fell on Malta Enterprise and INDIS, the state-run entity that oversees and manages Malta’s industrial estates.

Despite the many failings in the way land was allocated to the Corradino developers, the board of inquiry said the land allocation process itself could not be directly linked to the December 2022 collapse that killed Sofia.

Robert Abela received a copy of the inquiry report on Wednesday morning and his office immediately distributed digital copies to the media.

A copy was also presented to Sofia's family and will be tabled in parliament for MPs to discuss when the House convenes on Wednesday afternoon.

Inquiry hearings began last August and concluded in November. The board heard 69 different witnesses and racked up a pile of documents 1,800 pages high.

The three-person board led by former judge Joseph Zammit McKeon was asked to look into the way public land for the Corradino factory project was allocated to the two developers, Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri and if that allocation had anything to do with the collapse on December 3, 2022 that killed Sofia.

How the site looks today. A sticker on a lamppost calls for 'Justice for Jean Paul Sofia' with rubble at the Corradino construction collapse site in the background. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

They were also asked to take a closer look at rules and policies related to planning, development and construction and to assess whether any state entity had failed in its duties.

Malta Enterprise and INDIS

In scathing remarks, the inquiry found that Malta Enterprise was “irregular, disrespectful of the law and incompetent” in the way it assessed the proposal to build a timber factory, presented to it by developers Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri.

Their proposal should never have made it past the assessment stage. But instead it was passed on to Malta Enterprise’s investment committee, which approved it in a “superficial” manner, and then “rubber stamped” by INDIS.

While the inquiry found multiple instances in which the two entities had failed to adequately assess the project in question, it stopped short of saying the project was approved due to bribery or corruption.

In neither Malta Enterprise or INDIS’ case was there enough evidence to conclude that the approval was granted with the intent of helping anyone make personal gain, the board said.

Just five months of experience

Among other things, the inquiry noted that Malta Enterprise does look at building plans of proposals, meaning its evaluators have no idea what sort of building they are being asked to allocate land and funding to.

Nor does the state entity request audited accounts of applicants, check whether people working on the project are employed by the applicant or whether the business plan presented justifies the allocation.

In this particular case, Malta Enterprise went ahead and issued a letter of intent for the Corradino project shortly after the company responsible, AllPlus Ltd, made extensive changes to its business plan. The board considered this "a very strange fact".

Jean Paul Sofia was just 20 years old when he was killed.

The company’s two directors, Buhagiar and Schembri, had just five months of experience in the furniture sector when they applied to be given government land to develop the factory.

They applied to get "a free public factory in an industrial zone", based on €45,000 worth of furniture orders, the board said.

BCA, OHSA and brushing off responsibility

Other state entities and ministries also came in for criticism.

Many – from INDIS to the OHSA and BCA - had sought to wash their hands of the case, the inquiry noted.

Representatives of all those entities testified that they were under-resourced and working in a broadly unregulated sector, and this was not down to a lack of money.

Both the BCA and OHSA, for instance, had well over €1 million in their respective bank accounts, which they could have used to hire more inspectors if they truly believed that was needed.

Both those entities, the inquiry noted, have almost as many directors on their boards as they have inspectors. The situation is even more skewed at Jobsplus, which has 16 board members but just 11 inspectors.

The inquiry was critical of the way the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and its former boss, Mark Gauci, perceived its role.

"We do not agree with Dr Gauci that the incident that caused the death of Jean Paul Sofia 'is not distinct or different to other fatalities that occur'," it said.

"The OHSA needs to climb down from the ivory tower it has built itself and start treating incidents not as numbers, but as tragedies that destroy families."

It said that despite Gauci's claims, the entity appears to be a reactive, rather than proactive one.

A months-long inquiry

The public inquiry board was comprised of former judge Zammit McKeon, Auditor General Charles Deguara and architect Mario Cassar.

Public testimonies concerning construction realities, often highlighting the poor oversight from the entities supposed to oversee the industry.

Contacted hours before she was handed a copy of the hefty probe into her son’s death, Isabelle Bonnici said she does not expect all the recommendations to be implemented at once, but all of them must be implemented at some point.

The report marks a significant milestone in a months-long fight for an overhaul of the construction sector.

Sofia, 20, died when the building collapsed during roofing works, with CCTV footage indicating it collapsed in just two seconds.

Jean Paul Sofia was just 20 years old when he was killed.

Following the tragedy his mother spent months campaigning for the government to order a public inquiry into her son’s death. The government staunchly resisted those calls for months and even voted against a parliamentary motion to appoint such an inquiry.

Attached files The Sofia public inquiry report.

But faced with mounting public outrage and a massive protest outside Castille, prime minister Robert Abela changed tack just days after that parliamentary vote and agreed to order a public inquiry into the case.

More to follow