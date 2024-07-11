Officials from four government entities converged on St George's Square in Victoria on Thursday to order the removal of tables and chairs which were not within permitted spaces.

The action by the Lands Authority, the Planning Authority, the Malta Tourism Authority, and the Police followed months of protests by the archpriest of St George parish and NGOs about the square having been 'taken over,' restricting access and even making it difficult for weddings and funerals to be held in the basilica.

A Malta Tourism Authority spokesperson said that the enforcement action ensured that the catering establishments in the square had their tables and chairs arranged in accordance with the square's master plan.

Questions about why four entities were needed to enforce the action remained unanswered, as did questions about whether establishment owners were fined.

The action came after Planning and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the authorities would be holding talks with all parties involved before updating the master plan for the square.

The Tourism Ministry spokesperson said more coordinated actions between the four entities would follow. "If needed, other entities will be included to ensure the proper setup of tables and chairs."