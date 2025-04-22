A final farewell for Francis Zammit Dimech, who died on Monday aged 70, will be held on Thursday, the PN said in a statement.

The funeral will be held at 2 pm at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Balluta.

A former MP, minister, and Malta’s incumbent acting president, died on Monday following an illness.

Born in October 1954 and from St Julian's, Dimech spent decades serving frontline political roles for the Nationalist Party. He was first elected to parliament in 1987 and was reelected in all subsequent elections until 2017.

He went on to serve as a PN Member of the European Parliament until May 2019 and then moved into a more administrative role, serving as interim secretary general of the PN during a turbulent 18-month period between 2020 and 2021.

In April 2024, he was appointed acting president, serving as head of state when President Myriam Spiteri Debono was overseas or indisposed.

Tributes flooded in for Zammit Dimech, who was remembered as a "gentleman politician" who devoted his life to public service and carried his work out "with a smile".

In a statement on Tuesday, the PN said the public is also invited to visit Dar Ċentrali to sign Zammit Dimech's book of condolences, which will be available to sign from today between 12pm and 8pm, and Wednesday, between 9am and 8pm.

The leadership of the Nationalist Party has been in contact with the family and those closest to Francis Zammit Dimech in order to make the necessary arrangements for the organisation of his final farewell.

At the end of the funeral, the cortege will also pass in front of the PN headquaters.