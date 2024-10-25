‘Frank Mercieca: A friend of nature and literature’ was the title of a commemorative event held at Il-Ħaġar museum and community centre in Victoria.

The event was introduced by Joseph Borg from Il-Ħaġar, followed by a short biography of Mercieca by John Cremona and the recitation of some of Mercieca’s poems. Musical interludes were provided by the Brass Tubes ensemble under the direction of Mro Mark Gauci.

A dairy foreman by profession, Mercieca furthered his studies in Lebanon, Estonia, Scotland and Denmark. Later in life, he dedicated himself to agriculture and the study of the Maltese language. He wrote numerous articles in local papers debating changes in Maltese orthography and grammar.

Mercieca was a key figure among St George’s parish community. He passed away on November 9, 2011.

Fr Geoffrey G. Attard, writing at the time of his death in the Times of Malta, said Victoria and the entire island of Gozo had lost one of its unsung scholars. “I have known Frank for the last decade or so and I have spent many an hour of conversation when the subject was always the same: the Maltese language. Frank was able to quote from Ninu Cremona’s grammar as if it were his own work,” he wrote.

The audience at the event.

Fr Attard said Mercieca had a special love for Melitensia. He used to show him his collection of numerous periodicals, including Santa Rita or Il-Ħabbar ta’ Sant’Antin. Mercieca referred to his books as his greatest friends.

He was also good at poetry. He put together some of Mary Meilak’s best poems that had not yet been published. He also had in his possession the poetry of Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia Gioioso who was for many years the main librarian at the Gozo Public Library.