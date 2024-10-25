The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with a court report on how a magistrate has ordered the police commissioner to take action against two police constables after it was determined that they had lied about a man accused of assaulting them.

The court found that the officers' version of events contradicted with CCTV footage of the incident.

It separately carries comments from John Ghirxi, brother of murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi, who slammed an internal police probe which exonerated them from wrongdoing.

Nicolette had informed police that she feared for her safety after her ex-partner Edward Johnston returned to Malta but no action was taken. He later murdered Nicolette in her own home. Johnston later died in a standoff with the police.

The Malta Independent's leading story is a report about the launch of the National Policy for Offshore Renewable Energy Use, which said that Malta has set the target of increasing its production of renewable energy to 25% by 2030.

It also reports on Opposition Leader Bernard Grech denying that he approved changes to the local plans, as alleged by Planning Minister Clint Camilleri.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on a meeting between the Nationalist Party and the General Workers Union, in which the union presented its budget proposals to the Opposition Leader.

It also reports on the PN members of the committee for Standards in Public Life calling for an urgent meeting to discuss a report that found two ministers having breached ethics in giving minister Claton Bartolo's now-wife a transfer.

L-Orrizzont similarly leads with the GWU's meeting with Bernard Grech.

It separately reports on how the five people charged with assaulting two police officers in a Ħamrun brawl were granted bail.