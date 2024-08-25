Frank Salt Real Estate recently hosted a sunset summer party at the Ta’ Betta Wine Estates in Siġġiewi. Surrounded by beautiful vineyards, the team enjoyed delicious food paired with Ta’ Betta’s finest wines, with a fun ice cream bicycle adding to the treat. The evening featured a live acoustic session by Cheryl Balzan, DJ Nick C on the decks and a surprise performance by Glen Vella, keeping everyone dancing into the night.

Frank Salt Real Estate is dedicated to creating memorable events for its staff, fostering strong friendships and teamwork that drive the company’s success.