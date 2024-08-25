Diamonds International are introducing a brand new luxury jewellery brand to Malta.

Driven by a desire to create diamond fashion jewellery of unwavering beauty, Valérie Messika launched the brand in 2005. In her work, she reinvents the richly symbolic and meaningful stone into a desirable and disruptive object that imparts self-confidence.

Valérie constantly innovates, conceiving jewellery that is as individual as it is explosive.

She is a trend-setter, bringing a breath of fresh air to the market. In her hands, the diamond comes alive: it moves, it dances, it has fun and, most importantly, it is never boring.

A unique, elegant and very now brand

Messika creations are admired by the most influential and talented women in the world. Between 2017 and 2018, Messika collaborated with Gigi Hadid, the global supermodel, with whom the house co-designed two capsule collections.

Valérie then started a long-standing collaboration with Kate Moss, as well as with Joan Smalls and Sylvia Hoeks. In 2022, the brand chose model Kendall Jenner to become the face of its campaign.

Messika continues to be wildly popular with celebrities all over the world ‒ from singers, actresses, models and athletes such as Beyoncé, Charlize Theron and Selena Gomez, each having a distinct personality reflecting the multi-faceted approach of Messika jewellery.

Steve Fenech, managing director, Diamonds International, said: “We are truly excited to introduce Messika to Malta. It is a unique, elegant and very now brand. I am certain that it will instantly become the talk of the town among jewellery lovers.”