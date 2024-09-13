A scheme that provides free continuous glucose monitors to patients of Type 1 diabetes has been extended to patients up to 50 years old.

This is the second time the scheme has been extended this year. It was first extended to include patients up to 45 years old in May. Prior to that, it had previously only been available to patients up to 35 years old.

In a statement on Friday, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said that the government is committed to addressing the conditions of diabetes, as it is estimated that the disease affects roughly 10% of the population.

Thanks to an investment of €300,000 the government was able to extend the service to a wider band of people, he said.

The adjustment now means an additional 160 people will be able to benefit from the scheme, bringing the total number of people who enjoy the benefit to 950.

How do the monitors work?

Sensors inserted just under the skin, often on the arm or belly, detect glucose levels of the wearer and send the information via a transmitter to a smartphone app.

The user can then monitor their glucose levels to better understand how things like food and activity are impacting them.

They can also alert the user to high or low glucose levels so they can make changes to treat or prevent high blood sugar or low blood sugar episodes before they become bigger issues.