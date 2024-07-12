French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Friday said he hoped to prevent a government with far right or far left members from being formed after an inconclusive snap election.

Political parties have been scrambling to find a suitable candidate for prime minister and a workable National Assembly majority after Sunday's runoff.

A broad alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) won the most seats, with 193 in the 577-strong lower chamber.

Voters from different camps joined forces in the second round to shut the far-right National Rally (RN) out of power in a "republican front", allowing President Emmanuel Macron's followers to claim second place with 164 seats and leaving the far right in third at 143.

Macron has rejected LFI demands that they should be tasked with forming the next government.

The president this week appeared to rule out a role for either LFI - the largest player in the New Popular Front (NFP) left alliance - or the far-right RN in any new coalition.

Attal echoed that stance Friday saying that he would seek "to guard against any government" that included RN or LFI ministers.

In a document outlining his bid to take the leadership of the Macron-allied "Renaissance" parliamentary group, Attal acknowledged the group had "narrowly escaped extinction" in the vote.

As party group leader, Attal said he would "completely revise our methods and our organisation".

Attal, who on Friday seemed to be the only candidate to take over the Renaissance parliamentary leadership, said he hoped to "contribute to the emergence of a majority concerning projects and ideas" in the future parliament.

Renaissance deputies are to elect their new leader on Saturday. If voted in, Attal said he would rename the formation "Together for the Republic".

Macron will appoint the next prime minister, who must be able to survive a no-confidence motion in parliament.

There is, meanwhile, a chance that the current government remains in place until after the Paris Olympic Games which open on July 26, according to political observers.