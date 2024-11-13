A fresh planning application has been filed for an apartment block that threatens to overshadow the historic Manikata Chapel after a previous attempt was cut short.

In July, Times of Malta reported that a planning application had been filed to build an apartment block on top of an existing building directly adjacent to the chapel.

However, the application filed by Alex Tanti on behalf of RAD-ALT 1 Limited was withdrawn some months later.

By that time the application had garnered significant attention, racking up dozens of representations after being criticised by PN MP Ivan Castillo.

It appears that not much has changed between the old application (PA/04280/24) and the new one (PA/07226/24), as the description of both list them as seeking to build six apartments and two penthouses over four floors at the site in Triq il-Knisja l-Qadima.

Both applications also include work to make internal alterations to the existing building, retain its facade and construct a ground-floor garage and maisonette.

The new application was filed in late September and has yet to be evaluated by the Planning Authority. Representations close on November 22 and the new application is set to be decided in February 2025.

The Manikata Chapel was built in 1920 when the hamlet was still sparsely populated and only served about a dozen families who lived in the area.

It was closed in 1975 when the larger chapel designed by Richard England was built to accommodate the population swell.

Another development project adjacent to the chapel was approved by the PA in 2018 and the 18-unit apartment block was built, sparking public outrage.

At the time, both the Curia and Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to the “massive” development project.

The Curia later dropped its objections after it reached an “understanding” with the developer. Archbishop Charles Scicluna had expressed his disappointment at the development.