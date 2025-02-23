Elton John, Tom Jones and Italian DJ Gigi D’Agostino may come from distinct musical legaciesbut they share a common connection – each has had their effigy featured in past carnival parades.

They are now part of a collection of larger-than-life models of popular, international personalities on display in the atrium of Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, as part of the official carnival programme.

From left, figures representing Italian DJ Gigi D’Agostino and Walt Disney by Triton Carnival Company and Arnold Schwarzenegger in his 'Terminator' role by DreamTeam Carnival Company. Photo: Festivals Malta

Organised by Festivals Malta in the run-up to the main Valletta celebrations, Wiċċ il-Karnival: Wirja t’Uċuħ u Maskri also features film personalities such as Walt Disney and the character E.T. from the popular 1980s Steven Spielberg film.

Among the exhibitors is DreamTeam Carnival Company, which is displaying four papier-mâché figures from last year’s float – Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Jim Carrey and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

DreamTeam’s 2024 float featuring the figures of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Carrey as now seen at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: DreamTeam

Jeremy Mercieca, a member of DreamTeam, says the final product is the result of laborious work and various stages – “from building to frame to clay work to the production of the figure’s head”.

Mercieca and the rest of the team are currently putting the final touches on this year’s float, which he reveals will have a jungle theme, with ‘a queen’ at its centre.

Effigy of Michael Jackson by DreamTeam Carnival Company Effigy of Snoop Dogg by DreamTeam Carnival Company

Each year, the group brainstorms to come up with an original concept.

“For example, in 2017, we had a Spanish-themed float, which included singers, painters and footballers. The following year, we had a float full of British and US singers... we’re always striving to create something innovative,” he said.

The other carnival companies exhibiting are Tal-Landa Carnival Company and Triton Carnival Company.

The faces of the King of Carnival by Tal-Landa Carnival Company. Photo: Festivals Malta Gigi D’Agostino by Triton Carnival Company

A traditional Maltese mask?

The exhibition also includes a collection of masks by artist Michael Grech.

Titled ‘Wiċċ Laskri’, the collection refers to the Maltese idiom ‘Qisek wiċċ Laskri’, which is used to describe a sad or grumpy person. It apparently originates from a 1639 carnival episode when grand master Giovanni Paolo Lascaris banned women from wearing masks, equating them with the devil.

Masks forming part of Michael Grech’s collection ‘Wiċċ Laskri’ . .

The masks on display are in fact, inspired by the sad face of Lascaris or ‘Wiċċ Laskri’. Each mask is either adorned or crafted to honour the historical event of 1639 or to link with other elements of the Order of the Knights of St John, while also playfully tackling the issue.

In an audiovisual presentation accompanying this section of the exhibition, the Vittoriosa-based artist highlights the fact that despite carnival having been celebrated in Malta since the 16th century (1535) − that is almost 500 years − the country still does not have a carnival mask of its own.

The exhibition runs until March 16. The first official carnival celebrations in Malta start today with a parade along St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun, from 10am onwards. Activities move to Valletta from February 28 to March 4. For more information, visit www.festivals.mt/karnival.

Meanwhile, the carnival celebrations in Gozo kicked off yesterday with a parade in Victoria. For more information about the Gozo carnival, visit https://eventsingozo.com/events/tag/carnival-in-gozo-2025/.