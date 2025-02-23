Occupational health and safety (OHS) is a cornerstone of any thriving economy, safeguarding workers, boosting productivity, and ensuring long-term economic and social stability. A robust OHS framework, however, requires a collective effort, not just individual responsibility. Recent agreements signed by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) with Jobsplus and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) underscore the transformative potential of collaboration between regulatory bodies, employment agencies, and industry stakeholders.

A joint commitment to worker safety

The OHSA’s recent Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Jobsplus and BCA represent a strategic advancement in Malta’s approach to workplace safety. These agreements are not merely symbolic; they signify a commitment to integrated efforts that place health and safety at the core of national policy and industry practice.

The MoU with Jobsplus, Malta’s leading employment agency, is particularly significant. It integrates OHS into the employment process, equipping job seekers with essential workplace safety knowledge from the outset. Leveraging Jobsplus’ extensive reach, the OHSA can tailor safety training to vulnerable worker groups, including young job seekers, migrant workers, and those re-entering the workforce after extended periods of unemployment. This proactive approach cultivates a culture of prevention, empowering workers to identify and mitigate workplace hazards from day one.

Raising standards in the construction industry

Similarly, the agreement with BCA addresses critical safety concerns within the construction sector. By granting OHSA visibility of all BCA-approved construction sites, the MoU enables joint inspections and coordinated oversight.

This enhanced collaboration allows for more efficient identification and resolution of safety violations, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring greater compliance with safety regulations.

Beyond inspections, the agreement fosters policy-level collaboration. By integrating OHS considerations into construction regulations from the initial planning stage, Malta is enhancing the adoption of a safety-first approach in its urban development. This proactive strategy will contribute to a reduction in workplace incidents, improved worker well-being, and stronger overall reputation for the construction industry.

Data-driven safety initiatives

A key element of these collaborations is the emphasis on data-driven decision-making. Combining OHSA’s regulatory expertise with Jobsplus’ employment data allows the authorities to better understand employment trends and target safety interventions effectively. This partnership facilitates the creation of a comprehensive overview of the employment market, encompassing Maltese workers, those hailing from within the European Union as well as third country nationals. This granular market analysis will also enable the development of targeted interventions to address specific needs and promote workplace safety.

Similarly, with the BCA’s input, the OHSA can identify high-risk construction sites and allocate resources strategically. This evidence-based approach ensures that safety efforts are both efficient and impactful, focusing on areas of greater need.

Strengthening the safety culture

A strong safety culture requires continuous effort, collaboration, and education. OHSA’s partnerships with key entities reflect a broader vision: one where health and safety are not viewed as regulatory burdens, but as essential components of a sustainable workforce. By fostering collaboration, these MoUs reinforce the principle that every worker’s safety is a shared responsibility.

This integrated approach is already yielding results. Indeed, in 2024, OHSA increased its workplace inspections from 4,000 to 9,000, demonstrating its strengthened enforcement capabilities. The partnerships with Jobsplus and the BCA signal a long-term commitment to making health and safety a national priority across all sectors.

The way forward

These MoUs signify a starting point. As OHSA continues to engage with more entities, the objective is to embed health and safety principles into every stage of the employment lifecycle in all sectors - from hiring and training to regulatory enforcement and policy development. Through continued collaboration, Malta can serve as a model, demonstrating that a strong economy and a safe workforce are mutually reinforcing.

By uniting forces across industries, regulatory bodies, and employment agencies, OHSA is setting a new standard - one where health and safety are not just priorities but fundamental rights for all workers. As these initiatives gain momentum, they will pave the way for a safer, healthier, and more prosperous future for the entire nation, encompassing OHSA’s vision that ‘Every Worker Counts’.

One may contact OHSA on Helpline 138 or by e-mail at ohsa@ohsa.mt