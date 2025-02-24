The China Cultural Centre (CCC) in Malta, in collaboration with the China Film Archive, launched the sixth Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema on February 18.

Earlier in the day, CCC representatives together with a delegation from the China Film Archive visited the Malta Film Studios, where they gained insights into the development of the Maltese film industry. The tour extended to Fort Ricasoli, where they explored the film sets, including those from the epic film Gladiator 2.

The delegation was impressed by the high level of professionalism and infrastructure that has positioned Malta as a sought-after destination for international film productions.

The delegation on the set of Gladiator 2.

The visit reinforced the potential for future collaborations between the Chinese and Maltese film industries.

Yuan Yuan, director of the CCC, expressed gratitude to the China Film Archive for its invaluable support in bringing a selection of four films to Maltese audiences, making the film festival an annual tradition of Chinese New Year celebrations here in Malta.

She also expressed sincere thanks to the hospitality of the manager of cultural development, Jean Pierre Borg, and Malta Film Studios for the informative visit.

“We were truly impressed by Malta’s ability to host major international film productions and look forward to the possibility of welcoming a Chinese film crew to shoot in this beautiful and unique landscape. This would be a significant step in further strengthening cultural exchanges between our two nations,” she said.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre, addressing the audience at the start of the Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival.

Xue Ning, deputy director of the China Film Archive and head of the China Film Archive delegation, highlighted the flourishing cultural cooperation between China and Malta.

“In recent years, our collaboration has deepened across multiple fields, from music and fine arts to language education and literature. With this festival, we are delighted to share four outstanding Chinese films that have garnered widespread acclaim and box office success in China. We hope that Maltese audiences will experience the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year through the magic of cinema,” she said.

Yuan Yan (right), director of the CCC, with Xue Ning, deputy director of the China Film Archive.

Mary Ann Cauchi, director of funding and strategy at Arts Council Malta and director for the EU National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), underscored the role of film as a powerful medium for storytelling: “Film has the extraordinary ability to transcend language and geography, connecting audiences through universal emotions and shared humanity.

“As we celebrate this festival, we acknowledge cinema’s role in preserving heritage, igniting imagination and fostering meaningful conversations. This event is a testament to the enduring power of artistic expression and the boundless possibilities it offers.”

The audience at the film festival received a Chinese snake mascot.

The festival runs at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta until March 4. The films shown last week were One and Only and Yolo. Pegasus 2 is being screened on February 26, while the last film, Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms will be shown on March 4.