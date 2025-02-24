The Manoel Theatre is producing the comic opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia in March as part of ‘Rossini Week’, celebrating the work of renowned Italian composer Gioachino Rossini.

The production is directed by Paul Carr, with musical direction by Michael Laus, who will be conducting the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, with set design by Adrian Mamo and costume design by Denise Mulholland.

A local and international cast will perform, including Leonardo Ferrando as the Count of Almaviva, Felipe Oliveira as Don Bartolo, Heather Lowe as Rosina and Andre Morsch as Figaro the barber.

Pavlo Balakin plays Basilio, James Agius plays Fiorello, and Alexandra Camilleri Gambin plays Berta.

A 12-strong male choir from KorMalta will add to the vocal prowess of the performance, under the direction of Riccardo Bianchi.

Il Barbiere di Siviglia was written in 1815 when Rossini was just 24 years old and was first performed a year later. Although it was booed on its first night, it went on to become one of the greatest masterpieces of comedic music, and has been described as the “opera buffa of all opere buffe”. After two centuries, it remains a popular opera across the globe.

A comic opera in two acts, Il Barbiere di Siviglia follows two young lovers on a quest to be together with the help of their friend Figaro. It features various costumes and disguises, bribes and trickery, and highly memorable arias.

Performances will take place at the Manoel on March 9, 11, 13 and 15 at 7.30pm. ‘Rossini Week’ will also feature recitals of Rossini’s Sins of Old Age and Petite Messe Solennelle.

For more information on this production of Il Barbiere di Siviglia and to book tickets, click here, call the theatre’s box office on (+356) 2124 6389 or pop into the box office on Old Theatre Street, Valletta.