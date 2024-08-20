A free Entrepreneurship for Creatives course, an initiative from the Foundation for the Promotion of Entrepreneurial Initiatives (FPEI) supported by APS Bank, promises to help participants learn the entrepreneurial skills they need to transform their artistic vision into a thriving business enterprise.

Covering business techniques and tips tailored for the creative sector, this hybrid course features workshops and masterclasses, each guided by experienced business leaders and people in the field.

Participants will have the chance to apply knowledge across a wide variety of core and business skills to their practical endeavours, such as financial literacy, sales and marketing strategy, pitching, public speaking and sustainability. Meanwhile, the sessions will follow weekly themes throughout the course, from brainwork and ethical leadership to money management and skills knowledge.

Kicking off on 30 September, the sessions will be held twice a week from 6pm to 8pm until 24 October. To allow for busy schedules, some sessions will be held in-person (with no virtual connection), while others will be delivered online via Zoom. The course’s in-person sessions will take place at Valletta Design Cluster – the ideal location to connect with like-minded individuals and share insights over a coffee break.

“This course is an incredible opportunity for artists to learn the business skills they need to build robust, sustainable careers in the creative industry,” says FPEI Foundation manager, Giselle Borg Olivier. “If you’ve ever felt in the dark about any aspect of the business side of the arts, this course is a must. But spaces are limited, so we encourage you to secure your place as soon as possible.”

The Entrepreneurship for Creatives course from FPEI, supported by APS Bank, will take place online via Zoom and in-person at Valletta Design Cluster, with bi-weekly sessions from September 30 to October 24. Sign up here.