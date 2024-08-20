The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning to the public advising against the use of a cutlery set, due to high levels of chromium.

In a statement on Tuesday, the directorate set the stainless steel cutlery set is made by 'Aggiungi un posto', with each set containing a fork, knife, tablespoon and teaspoon.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Environmental Health Services between 8 am and 2.30 pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email on admin.ehd@gov.mt.