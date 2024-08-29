To celebrate the 20th anniversary since its inception, Malta Enterprise is holding a concert in aid of the Children in Need Foundation, a charitable organisation that supports the educational, physical, social and mental needs of vulnerable children. Titled Laudete Dominum, the concert is being held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on October 4 at 7.30pm.

The internationally acclaimed soprano Nicola Said and tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens, together with the Pueri Cantores Jubilate Deo (under the direction of Daniela Ellul) will be performing an eclectic programme of sacred works ranging from Bach to spirituals, as well as ever popular solos such as Ave Maria and Panis Angelicus.

Cathedral organist Ronald Camilleri will unleash the full power of the Mascioni organ through Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor and Widor’s Toccata from Symphony No. 5. The concert will be under the musical direction of the maestro di cappella of the cathedral, Christopher Muscat.

The concert is being organised as part of Malta Enterprise’s annual CSR commitment. Tickets may be purchased here.

Those interested in supporting the Children in Need Foundation can donate via IBAN no. MT91VALL22013000000040014014194; Bank’s BIC (Swift Code) VALLMTMT.