The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Thursday. 

The Times of Malta reports on the publication of a new legal notice that will fine landlords who are found to be renting to more than 10 people in one property liable to fines of up to €10,000. 

It separately reports on a Caritas study about the struggles low-income families face with the cost of living, which found that the cost of feeding a family of four shot up by €3,500 in four years. 

The Malta Independent also features the Caritas study on its front page, leading with the finding that families must make at least €19,153 a year to cover minimum basic expenses. L-Orrizont and In-Nazzjon also lead with this story on their front pages. 

It also reports on the launch of a new government service in which citizens who are affected by construction projects may seek recourse from a lawyer or an architect for free. 

L-Orrizont separately carries a story on how an animal welfare raid saw the confiscation of 20 dogs from a suspected rogue breeder in Birkirkara. 

In-Nazzjon also carries a statement from PN MPs supporting calls for an independent inquiry into the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi. 

