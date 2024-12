Bluerock Operations recently hosted another fundraising event − an exhibition by Prof. Victor Grech − in aid of Beating Hearts Malta at Diamonds International in Portomaso, St Julian’s, on December 6.

Beating Hearts Malta is a Maltese association for adults and children with congenital heart defects.

Entitled VIP, the exibition features works in violet, indigo and purple on recycled parquet flooring.

Additional sponsors include Casapinta Events and R Living, among others.