Ganado Advocates has promoted George Bugeja to partner, effective from January 1.

Having been with the firm for several years, Bugeja has significantly contributed to the growth of the corporate finance team, advising clients on complex corporate law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and insolvency, and energy law.

He was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Law (PhD) from King’s College London in 2018 for his thesis ‘The Basel Accords as a Transnational Regulatory Law: A Focus on Regulatory Consistency and Domestic Embeddedness’.

Bugeja’s appointment reflects his exceptional legal expertise, dedication to client service and strong leadership within the firm, Ganado Advocates said. He has also developed a special focus on energy law, with extensive experience in both regulatory and transactional matters related to conventional and renewable energy projects.

In congratulating Bugeja on his new position, Andrè Zerafa, managing partner of Ganado Advocates, said: “George’s promotion is a true testament to his hard work and commitment to the firm. His deep knowledge and strategic vision have been instrumental in the growth of our corporate finance and energy law practices.

“We are excited to see him take on this new role and look forward to his continued contributions to the firm’s ongoing success.”