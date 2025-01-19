In an increasingly competitive corporate landscape, businesses are sure that a way of keeping an edge over their competition, in whichever field they operate, is by having the best trained, most motivated human resources possible.

The advantages of investing in your people are multifaceted, and amount to a win-win situation for the employer, the team members themselves and the clients, who ultimately receive a superior quality service.

Jonathan Dingli, Kersten Mallia and Sarah Galea, from KPMG Learning Academy (KLA), explain how the academy assists businesses with top-notch training solutions for any industry.

Platinum status for KLA’s ACCA programme

The Big Four firm is currently celebrating a momentous achievement, as it has just obtained the ACCA Platinum Approved Learning Partner status, a label which recognises the sterling service offered by KLA.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce this achievement,” claims KPMG in Malta partner Jonathan Dingli, who leads the charge at the academy.

“This prestigious award, underlines our commitment to providing an excellent service to our students, across the board, but even more specifically in the field of ACCA qualification,” adds the seasoned trainer, who also co-leads KPMG Malta’s Corporate Accounting Advisory Services Team.

Sarah Galea, manager of the ACCA programme at KLA, says that the title goes beyond being a seal of quality.

“Platinum status is an invitation-only accreditation and is only offered to academic institutions that offer consistent, high-quality tuition over many years. It is not something any educational organisation can apply for, as it is only offered by ACCA centrally,” she says.

“Naturally this honours us immensely as it is the highest recognition, for our efforts,” remarks Galea, who brings with her more than 15 years’ experience in the ACCA field.

“The Platinum status enhances the entire student experience, as it reflects KLA’s commitment towards premium quality tuition and customer care,” says senior manager Kersten Mallia, who brings to the table 10 years of experience in KPMG’s accounting advisory, audit (locally and abroad) and the academy.

ACCA students at KLA benefit from the finest quality resources provided by Kaplan, including textbooks and exam preparation materials. Moreover, students reading a course with KLA are on the receiving end of something rather special, which Dingli is keen to point out.

“Our tutors, in their vast majority, are seasoned, experienced specialists who are experts in their respective fields. In fact, when we are talking about any subject within our various syllabi, they are capable of drawing from their own vast experience, dealing with similar situations, bringing the subject alive in the classroom,” he says.

“This is an unparalleled edge we are extremely proud of, and which we know results in elevated pass rates and impressive accomplishments, including the achievement of high-ranking awards achieved by students studying ACCA at KLA.”

As expected, maintaining the level of excellence, which is consonant with Platinum status, brings with it its own challenges.

“Platinum status is a commitment to quality in the long run,” Galea explains. “With our dedicated resources and a team focused on continuous improvement, we’re confident in our ability to uphold these standards.”

Accessibility and convenience have been at the forefront of KLA’s strategy, particularly in recent years when online learning became crucial.

“By providing live, interactive sessions that students can attend remotely, whether at home or travelling, KLA has created a flexible learning environment that has directly contributed to improved pass rates,” Mallia continues.

KLA offers a blend of practical training that turns intricate challenges into clear, actionable solutions

“We recognised early on that today’s students, be it younger undergrads, or professionals who are seeking to specialise in a determinate field, or diversify their expertise, are giving great value to striking a balance between work, studies and their personal commitments.

“That is why, being able to attend classes from anywhere has given the opportunity to many students to achieve that accreditation or certification they needed.”

Bespoke B2B solutions

Moreover, apart from world-class undergrad tuition, KLA is also geared to providing bespoke courses that respond to the specific needs of businesses, facing specific challenges.

“From our experience working with Malta’s leading business leaders, we have understood how certain companies will need our help to train their teams, in very specific moments in their journey,” Dingli notes.

“Our B2B approach, in fact, specialises in offering courses which would be designed to respond to a need the company would have, such as successful succession process, adapting to new legislation or responding to a particular challenge. Drawing on the extensive experience of our professionals, we can provide the specialised tuition, guaranteed to make a difference at the right time.”

“Our goal is to provide experiential learning that goes beyond theoretical concepts,” Mallia adds. “These programmes are tailored according to the unique challenges faced by businesses, making KLA’s training especially relevant to several audiences within organisations: from addressing new requirements in IFRS, ESG, AML or taxation, to other audiences attending training to understand ways to embed AI as part of their strategy, or on how to automate their business processes.

“In this case, KLA offers a blend of practical training that turns intricate challenges into clear, actionable solutions. We’re here to turn complexity into clarity,” Mallia emphasises.

Advanced diploma in international taxation

KLA’s B2B offerings also include Continuing Professional Education (CPE) courses, designed to support lifelong learning across various fields, helping businesses and individuals stay ahead of changes in professional standards and regulations, as well as industry advancements.

To meet the demand for specialised training, KLA has introduced the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation (ADIT), a globally recognised certification in tax.

“The new ADIT course is a significant addition to KLA’s offerings. This certification is ideal for professionals looking to deepen their expertise in international taxation. Accredited by the Chartered Institute of Taxation in the UK, the course kicked off in Q4 of 2024, with exams scheduled for June 2025,” Mallia points out.

KLA’s ADIT sessions are delivered live online, providing interactive classes that students can review and rewatch at their convenience. The course targets qualified individuals who want to specialise in international tax, offering them a valuable opportunity to advance their careers.

Keeping the discussion going

Beyond structured courses, KLA fosters cross-industry dialogue through its round-tables and conferences. Events like the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Roundtable and Compliance Roundtable offer a forum where industry professionals, regulators and specialists meet and share insights on current challenges and regulatory updates.

“The discussions that take place at these roundtables are invaluable, both for attendees and for KPMG itself,” Galea says.

“Panels often feature professionals from various industries and regulatory bodies, providing diverse perspectives on complex issues such as artificial intelligence and its ethical implications on business. The events are well-received and underscore KLA’s commitment to ongoing, open dialogue and thought leadership in the professional community.”

This alignment with KPMG’s broader professional expertise enhances KLA’s credibility and positions it as a leader in professional training in Malta.

As Dingli remarks in conclusion: “We don’t provide just any training – we seek to specialise in our field, and make sure to excel while doing it!”

For more information, e-mail jonathandingli@kpmg.com.mt, kerstenmallia@kpmg.com.mt or sarahgalea@kpmg.com.mt.