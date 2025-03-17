Ganado Advocates has announced Catherine Formosa’s promotion to ‘of counsel’, effective from March 6.

Formosa has been a key member of the firm’s banking and payments practice, where her expertise contributed to the firm’s ability to guide clients through complex legal matters in the regulatory, corporate governance, financing and capital markets spheres.

Formosa spent over 16 years in the banking sector, including a notable tenure as group company secretary of one of Malta’s main banks. Her extensive background has allowed her to build a comprehensive understanding of both corporate and retail banking operations, making her an invaluable resource for clients in the financial services landscape. She is also a visiting lecturer and an examiner at the Faculty of Laws, University of Malta.

Andrè Zerafa, managing partner of Ganado Advocates, expressed his congratulations.

“Catherine’s promotion to ‘of counsel’ is a testament to her exceptional legal acumen and the significant contributions she has made to our banking and payments team over the years. Her deep industry knowledge continues to play a fundamental role in advancing our practice. We look forward to her continued success in this new role,” he said.