What are your fondest memories of Malta and what do you recall the most when you think of our island?

The Malta audience welcomed me and my orchestra very warmly and I'm grateful for that; I'll never forget when I visited the island for the first time. People from all over Malta seemed to have come to the airport to meet me - that was so wonderful.

Later on, during our first concert series, we boarded a couple of small boats. For the occasion, cannons were fired - these are normally only fired during festive days. We felt very honoured when they did that to welcome us. It was an unforgettable atmosphere! Not only that, but the people are very kind and hospitable. I can't wait to come back this year.

André Rieu playing Xemx.

Malta is the only country, besides your home town of Maastricht, where you hold an outdoor concert – what convinced you to do this?

There are more locations where I've held open air concerts in the past: like Vienna, Bucharest, Cortona, Bahrein, but it is true, I almost never play open air anymore. But when I saw the fantastic Floriana Granaries, I immediately knew it would be an outstanding set for my concerts! People were also very helpful and cooperative, when my son Pierre and I began talking about open air concerts. It is so romantic with all these ancient buildings around it. I really like the atmosphere. My other son Marc, who has studied history of art, told me that the painter Caravaggio used to live here for a few years. I can imagine that he was inspired by the Maltese surroundings and nature!

Many Maltese still recall how when you played Volare, the audience continued to sing – were your surprised?

Yes, even more than that; I was absolutely enthusiastic that the Maltese people are so musical. They danced and sang the whole evening, it was so great. This convinced me to come back and give another series of concerts. At the end of August, the temperature is perfect for an open air concert.

After two years, are you looking forward to return, and are there any new surprises for this year’s concerts?

If I told you what I'm up to, it wouldn't be a surprise. But I can assure you that this year's concerts will be as awe-inspiring and magnificent as the last ones were. The evenings will be filled with ravishing waltzes, well known and beloved melodies from musicals and operas, there will be soloists with famous international careers who'll join me. I can't wait!

André Rieu playing in Malta.

Can you pass a message to the Maltese public and Times of Malta readers?

Hello my dear fans from Malta! I'm looking forward to come back to the Floriana Granaries, because I have such fond memories. I'll bring my Johann Strauss Orchestra, several soloists and of course some nice musical surprises. Will you be there, too? Narak dalwaqt!

André Rieu is set to enchant fans with two extraordinary concerts in Malta on August 29, 30, 2025. Buy your tickets here.