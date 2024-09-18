Two Filippino nationals were injured on Tuesday night after being assaulted by a gang of four youths, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 9 pm on Triq l-Indipendenza in Pieta, which is the hill leading from Sa Maison towards the Portes Des Bombes in Floriana.

Police found two Filippino men, aged 40 and 43 who said they had been attacked by a gang of four that fled from the scene.

A medical team was called to the site and the men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The 40-year-old was certified as having sustained grievous injuries while the other man only suffered light injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.