The following are the leading stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

All of Malta's newspapers featured reporting on Malta's EU commission nominee Glenn Micallef being assigned the role of Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport by EC president Ursula Von Der Leyen, as new commission portfolios were announced on Tuesday.

The Times of Malta also reports on the Malta Employers' Association saying that they expect the Cost of Living Adjustment for next year's budget to be set at around €6, marking a huge drop from last year's adjustment. The Malta Independent also carried this story on its front page.

Malta Today carries a report on how senior government sources have indicated that former minister Edward Zammit Lewis is set to be nominated as a European judge and will appear in front of a judicial advisory panel in Luxembourg next month.

In-Nazzjon's front page also features reporting on Opposition Leader Bernard Grech visiting preparations for Independence Day celebrations and also a separate visit to a Caritas drug treatment centre.

L-Orizzont reports on a cabinet meeting held at the St Joseph children's care home in Sta Venera yesterday, in which Prime Minister Robert Abela discussed the importance of fostering a caring and empathetic society.

It also features a court report about a man admitting to placing drugs and a threatening message on the doorstep of EU Commissioner Helena Dalli.