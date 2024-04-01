The Planning Authority is set to approve the conversion of an infilled quarry in Mqabba, recently used as a recycling plant, into a garden centre.

The proposed project, which lies on Outside Development Zone land, will replace the Tas-Sejba Recycling Plant in Triq tas-Sejba and Triq il-Parroċċa.

Andre Zahra, on behalf of Zahra Recycling Ltd, is seeking permission for the construction of a garden centre and outdoor tree nursery in the 11,600 square metre site.

The Planning Authority’s case officer recommended that development be approved, saying the site promotes the rehabilitation and restoration of disused quarries.

At ground floor level, the facilities include a greenhouse display area, a shop, a dog kennel, a cafeteria and over 3,500 square metres of landscaping including a perimeter of native vegetation and an outdoor tree nursery.

A total of 120 car spaces for visitors and customers, 13 car spaces for staff parking and three drop-off car spaces will be made available on the first underground level. On this level there will be a pet grooming facility including reception and office area, kitchenette, staff room, security room and bathrooms, a sub-station and a store. The second underground level will have 16 stores covering a total area of 5,500 square metres.

NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa “strongly” objected to the development saying it would “threaten the integrity of the rural environment”.

The fact the site is in a quarry does not justify introducing a commercial component, which includes a cafeteria, on ODZ land, the NGO said.

The disturbed nature of the site does not justify development as no buildings at the scale proposed exist for them to be redeveloped, they said.

A neighbour also objected to the plans, pointing out that the proposed development “will give rise to bad neighbourliness due to noise as well as time of operation”. He added that the development could threaten the structural integrity of his house. The Environment and Resources Authority gave its green light, saying the current recycling plans will be decommissioned and dismantled.

As it stands the site hosts a waste recycling plant which faces a pending enforcement action for installing a crushing plant and dumping quarry waste without a permit.