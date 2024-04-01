Born in 2009 through an EU-funded project, the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) emerged as a collaborative effort among European public authorities, uniting to tackle waste reduction. A year later, Malta, represented by WasteServ, joined this European initiative.

The initiative gained popularity rapidly, prompting WasteServ to introduce the Malta Waste Reduction Awards to recognise the outstanding contributions of entities participating in the EWWR. This annual event serves as a platform to showcase the efforts of diverse stakeholders while fostering networking opportunities.

The recent eleventh edition of the Awards, held last Wednesday, witnessed a record attendance of 82 entities and 111 actions highlighting the growing enthusiasm surrounding waste reduction initiatives. This year’s awards placed a special emphasis on schools, as for the first time, three winners were chosen instead of just one. This was done to further highlight the remarkable engagement of the young generation in environmental stewardship.

These are the winners across the different categories:

Best Practice in Public Administration: Kunsill Lokali L-Isla

Best Practice in Associations: St Jeanne Antide Foundation

Best Practice in Business: Malta National Aquarium

Best Practice in Schools (Winner): St Paul’s Missionary College

Best Practice in Schools (1st Runner Up): St Francis School Victoria

Best Practice in Schools (2nd Runner Up): St Jeanne Antide College Immaculate Conception School

Best Practice in Citizens: ecowrap

Best Practice in Clean-Up Awareness: Żibel

Best Practice in Most Innovative: Malta Freeport Terminals Limited

In the second part of the awards ceremony, the commendable efforts of the Regional Councils in advancing waste management within their respective localities were also recognised, with the Port Regional Council, Gozo Regional Council, and Western Regional Council securing top positions.

Malta Waste Reduction Awards

A total of €22,000 worth of prizes were awarded during the ceremony, demonstrating a commitment to furthering their waste reduction endeavours.

Looking ahead, preparations for the upcoming European Week for Waste Reduction, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 24, are underway, with a focus on combating food waste – a pressing issue affecting every European citizen. It is estimated that each European citizen throws away 131kg of food waste every year.

Whether at the workplace, school or within community organisations, everyone is encouraged to participate in this transformative movement. Stay updated on the latest developments by following WasteServ’s social media channels and seize the opportunity to be recognised at next year’s Malta Waste Reduction Awards!