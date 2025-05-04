The Gaza Freedom Flotilla has called on people across the world to protest in front of Maltese embassies and demand safe passage for those on board the Gaza-bound flotilla just outside Malta’s territorial waters.

The boat has been in the same position on the frontier of Maltese territory after sustaining damage following an alleged rone attack which many have pinned on Israel.

In a statement published on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla’s Instagram page, activists said Malta should provide “SAFE and UNHINDERED PASSAGE for the Conscience either in or out of Maltese territorial waters".

They also called for boats being used by the Freedom Flotilla to be allowed to access the Gaza-bound vessel and provide assistance to the mission.

“What you can do is protest in front of the Maltese embassy in your country and demand safe passage protection and immediate humanitarian relief for those on board,” a member of the steering committee, introduced as Yazan in a video accompanying the statement, said.

Yazan was speaking in front of the Maltese parliament on Saturday evening when he called for protest.

He said that earlier that day, members of the Freedom Flotilla took boats from Malta and tried to reach the Conscience with aid.

“But they were intercepted by the Armed Forces of Malta and forced to turn back under threat of arrest.”

At the same time, the vessel is not being allowed into Maltese waters, activist Helen Fares, who stood beside Yazan, said.

“The Conscience is effectively under siege,” she said.

The Maltese government has said it is offering to help all the crew on board.

However, the crew insisted they wanted to remain on board their vessel to ensure their cargo, which consists of humanitarian aid, is secure.

Times of Malta is informed that the government is barring the vessel because it is carrying no flag and has no insurance—even if the right of passage for humanitarian assistance is guaranteed by the Geneva Conventions.

In a statement, the government said Malta is offering to send a marine surveyor on board to assess the reported damage sustained by the vessel.

“According to the relevant findings, to assist in any emergency repairs necessary to enable the vessel to sail to its intended destination. The vessel’s captain has refused to allow the surveyor to board the vessel,” the government said.

Palau—the flag bearer of the vessel—removed the Conscience from its vessel register just a day before the incident.