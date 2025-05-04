The Freedom Flotilla Coalition on Sunday hailed "very welcome updates from the government of Malta" to provide logistical support and potential repairs to its ship Conscience after it was bombed by drones just off Maltese waters on Friday.

Earlier on Sunday the group had criticised Malta for refusing to allow the ship to berth or to enter territorial waters, while also complaining that its teams sailing from Malta had not been granted access to the vessel.

The group reported on Friday that the ship had been bombed by two drones, causing it loss of power and communications. It had been at anchor just outside Maltese territorial waters, waiting to embark a group of activists from across the world before attempting to sail to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

The prime minister said on Sunday that the Maltese government had assisted the ship from the outset and was prepared to assist it further with necessary repairs so that the ship could continue on its journey, once it was satisfied it was only carrying humanitarian aid.

Following his remarks the Graffitti pressure group cancelled a protest it was planning to hold in the afternoon over the government's alleged refusal to assist the ship and welcomed 'positive developments'.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) in a statement said it wanted to reiterate its intent to be allowed into Maltese waters with the guarantee that its peaceful action to sail to Gaza would not be hindered in any way.

It explained that when the Conscience was initially approached by (Maltese) coast guards, they allegedly did not identify themselves, and took just under one hour before helping extinguish the fire on board. The crew signalled for help, but their radio signal was tampered with, creating further doubt, the coalition said.

The Malta Armed Forces had also encouraged them to abandon ship, meaning that legally, the Conscience did not have any guarantees that it would remain safe.

"The FFC would like to clarify our commitment to engagement with the relevant authorities to expedite the temporary docking of our ship for repairs and surveyors, so we can continue on the urgent humanitarian mission to Gaza," the coalition said.

“Today’s news is a very positive development. We look forward to dialogue and coordination with the Maltese authorities to be able to re-focus media and public attention where it needs to be; on Israel´s calculated genocide, deliberate famine and wholescale destruction in Gaza,’ spokesperson Thiago Avila said.

Organizer and spokesperson, Yasemin Acar, added:

“Our mission is to mobilize global solidarity in the face of genocide in Gaza. For over 60 days, no humanitarian aid has entered by land, this crisis demands urgent international action. In the absence of political will, we remain committed to acting as global citizens. While we’re grateful for all support, every day without an investigation delays aid and denies justice. We have the right to know who attacked us and put humanitarian workers’ lives at risk.”

Meanwhile, Graffitti, which has been working with the coalition, noted that the prime minister was now offering more tangible assistance to the vessel.

"In light of these developments, today’s protest, “Let the Conscience In”, scheduled for 5:30pm outside Castille, is being cancelled."

The group thanked the people of Malta for showing solidarity with this humanitarian mission and with the Palestinian people, "who are currently experiencing genocide."

"We will continue to follow developments closely, while reiterating our demands that the Conscience be allowed to dock in Malta for repairs before continuing on its humanitarian mission, and that the Maltese Government condemn the drone attack on this humanitarian ship," the group said.