Georgia qualified for Euro 2024 on Tuesday, winning their play-off against Greece 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the end of extra time to advance to their first ever major tournament finals.

Nika Kvekveskiri stroked in the decisive penalty in the shoot-out to spark a pitch invasion from fans at the Boris Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi after Tasos Bakasetas and Giorgos Giakoumakis both failed to score from the spot for Greece.

Surprise European champions in 2004, Greece’s defeat means their wait to qualify for a first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup goes on.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...