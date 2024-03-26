Jude Bellingham scored at the death to restore English pride on Tuesday to claim a 2-2 draw after Youri Tielemans struck twice for Belgium in the teams’ final match before squads are announced for Euro 2024.

Injury-hit England produced a display full of attacking verve but the visitors were a constant threat on the break and Tielemans made them pay for defensive lapses.

Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans opened the scoring after a bad error from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and headed home a second later in the first half after Ivan Toney had equalised from the penalty spot.

