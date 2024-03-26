Germany have regained their self-confidence after a 2-0 win against France last week three months before hosting Euro 2024, World Cup winner Philipp Lahm told AFP in an interview.

Lahm, who is tournament director for Euro 2024, said the promising performance brought back “euphoria in our country” because the “German national team played football well and played football passionately”.

In Qatar in 2022, Germany reached a new low when they were eliminated at the group stage of a World Cup for the second time in a row.

Hansi Flick became the first Germany coach in history to be sacked and was replaced by Julian Nagelsmann in September.

In Lyon on Saturday, Nagelsmann appeared to be finally moulding a new, young team, less than three months from the opening match of the tournament against Scotland on June 14.

