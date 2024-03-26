The annual illumination of the St Nicholas square in Siġġiewi returns on Thursday.

The square will once again be transformed by fjakkoli (flaming torches). Over 1,500 lanterns will be meticulously placed around the square to form a design, which will be revealed on the day. Each of the lanters is made by hand and requires hours to produce.

The fjakkolata is organised by Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Diċembru in collaboration with the Siġġiewi council. It has bee organised for around two decades.

Aerial views of the last illumination. Photo: Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Diċembru Siġġiewi

Besides the illumination of the torches, there will also be two art exhibitions taking place. The exhibition in the Chapel of St John the Baptist features a variety of traditional art representing the passion and resurrection of Christ. It will feature the works of local artists such as Anthony Magri, Wistin Camilleri and Salvu Bonello as well as artists from Italy and Spain.

There will also be the Passio Domini exhibition being organised by the Għaqda tan-Nar San Nikola in the chapel of Ħal Xluq.

The nearby Laferla Cross, more commonly known as Is-Salib Tal-Għolja, will also be illuminated with torches. This is the responsibility of the Saint Nicholas Band Club.

All organisers appealed to those attending to do so in a spirit of worship and silence while observing the necessary health and safety protocols.