Germany's conservative CDU/CSU alliance led by Friedrich Merz won Sunday's elections with between 28.5 and 29 percent of the vote, according to first TV exit polls.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) followed in second place with 19.5 to 20 percent, roughly doubling its result in the last election in 2021, based on initial figures from public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

The surge of the anti-immigration AfD was fuelled by public fears over immigration and security after a spate of deadly attacks blamed on migrants and worries about the ailing economy.

Despite the strong result, the AfD is set to stay out of power for now, because its possible coalition partners refuse all cooperation with the far right.

If the exit polls are confirmed in the final count, Merz looks near certain to become the next chancellor of Europe's top economy.

But in order to build a majority in parliament, he would have to team up with one or more parties, potentially the Social Democrats (SPD) of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The SPD recorded what was likely to be their worst result in the history of Germany's post-war democracy, with between 16 and 16.5 percent.

The Greens, another possible partner for the CDU/CSU, had 12 to 13.5 percent of the votes according to the exit polls.

But the exact opportunities could depend on the final result for smaller parties. The far-left Linke looked to have cleared the five-percent hurdle to enter the Bundestag, with 8.5 to nine percent.

The pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), who were in government until recently, were right around the five-percent threshold, as was another far-left party, newcomer the BSW.

Best ever result for the far-right

The leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) hailed the party's election result Sunday after exit polls gave it a record 19.5 to 20 percent of the vote.

"We have achieved a historic result," the AfD party's top candidate Alice Weidel told cheering supporters at the AfD's election night party in Berlin, adding that the anti-immigration party was now "firmly anchored" in the political landscape.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has vowed a tough rightward shift and a "strong voice" in Europe at a time of chaotic disruption.

The high-stakes election in the EU's biggest economy came amid tectonic upheaval in US-Europe ties sparked by Trump's direct outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin over their heads to end the Ukraine war.

Across Europe, NATO allies worry about the future of the alliance, nowhere more than in Germany which grew prosperous under the US-led security umbrella.

Merz, in his final CDU/CSU campaign event in Munich on Saturday, said Europe needed to walk tall to be able to "sit at the main table" of the world powers.

Voicing strong confidence, he told supporters in a large beer hall that "we will win the elections and then the nightmare of this government will be over".

In a strange twist to the polarised campaign, the AfD basked in the support lavished on it by Team Trump with billionaire Elon Musk touting it as the only party to "save Germany".

The AfD, strongest in the ex-communist east, achieved its best-ever result after Germany was shocked by a series of high-profile attacks in which the suspects were asylum seekers.

In December a car-ramming through a Christmas market crowd killed six people and wounded hundreds, with a Saudi man arrested at the scene.

More deadly attacks followed, both blamed on Afghan asylum seekers: a stabbing spree targeting kindergarten children and another car-ramming attack in Munich.

On Friday, a Syrian man who police said wanted to "kill Jews" was arrested after a Spanish tourist was stabbed in the neck at Berlin's Holocaust memorial.