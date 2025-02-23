World-renowned harpist Florence Sitruk will give a concert at the Carmelite church in Mdina on Friday, February 28 at 7.30pm with a recital titled Suites Across the Centuries.

As the vibrant festivities of carnival take over Malta, a serene musical retreat awaits those seeking an alternative experience. This intimate concert promises a journey through time, featuring masterpieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Benjamin Britten, Carlos Salzedo and Maltese composer Albert Pace.

Sitruk, hailed as one of the finest harpists of our time, is celebrated for her expressive artistry and technical brilliance. Having performed on prestigious stages worldwide, she now brings her exceptional talent to Malta for an evening of exquisite music that transcends the centuries. The setting of the historic Carmelite church, with its sublime acoustics and tranquil atmosphere, will provide the perfect backdrop for this evocative programme.

A highlight of the evening will be the full premiere of a harp solo suite by Maltese composer Pace.

“The inclusion of Pace’s composition in the recital underlines the richness of Maltese musical heritage and offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience contemporary local artistry alongside timeless classical repertoire,” say the organisers.

The programme’s carefully curated selection of suites will showcase the harp’s versatility across different musical eras. Bach’s intricate baroque harmonies, Britten’s innovative 20th-century language, and Pace’s modern yet baroque-inspired textures will intertwine in a concert designed to transport listeners beyond the everyday hustle and bustle.

Another highlight of this special visit will be a chamber music and harp masterclass by Sitruk the following day on March 1 at the St Augustine Priory in Valletta.

“This rare opportunity will allow Maltese musicians and students to learn from one of the world’s foremost harpists, enriching the local music community with her invaluable insights and expertise, for which is well known.”

For those looking to momentarily step away from the revelry of carnival, Suites Across the Centuries offers an oasis of calm and refinement.

Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt, and applications for the masterclass can be found on the Facebook page Albert Pace – Composer.