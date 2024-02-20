Andreas Brehme, scorer of the winning goal for Germany in the World Cup final in 1990, has died aged 63.

The left-back scored a decisive 85th-minute penalty as Franz Beckenbauer’s side beat Argentina 1-0 in Rome.

Brehme played 86 times for Germany and also won the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern and Bayern Munich, plus a Serie A title with Inter.

Reports said on Tuesday that Brehme suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the Intensive Treatment Unit at a clinic in Ziemssenstrasse, close to his home.

However, all efforts to try and save his life proved futile.

