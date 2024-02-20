Andreas Brehme, scorer of the winning goal for Germany in the World Cup final in 1990, has died aged 63.

The left-back scored a decisive 85th-minute penalty as Franz Beckenbauer’s side beat Argentina 1-0 in Rome.

Brehme played 86 times for Germany and also won the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern and Bayern Munich, plus a Serie A title with Inter.

Reports said on Tuesday that Brehme suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the Intensive Treatment Unit at a clinic in Ziemssenstrasse, close to his home.

However, all efforts to try and save his life proved futile.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.