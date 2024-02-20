Title holders Starlites JSD proved their mettle last weekend when they came back from a 19-point deficit to beat Hibernians. Athleta escaped a shock defeat to Valletta Fighters with a fourth-quarter rush to stay on course for a top-three spot in this season’s BOV Men’s Division One playoffs. Finally, SiGMA Depiro pushed past Luxol in the day’s late game.

On Sunday, Starlites turned around what looked destined to be a Hibernians return to winning ways into a comeback win that keeps their run to the playoffs on course. Speaking to the Times of Malta after the game, Starlites forward Christian Hinckson said it was their modus operandi to ‘battle hard’.

“We battled hard and fought to come back. I don’t know how much we had to get back but one thing about Starlites is that we’re going to battle no matter what – so we did that. We have a deep bench so anybody who is able to step out will help,” Hinckson said.

