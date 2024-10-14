‘Discover the beauty of impressionism’ is the title of an exhibition by Frances Saliba being held at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria, until October 27. Saliba’s paintings feature rich textures and vivid hues created with a palette knife. Her unique approach brings dynamic energy and emotional depth to her subjects. All oil paintings are created on canvas mounted to a board. The artistic style used in these paintings is the pallete knife technique.

The exhibition marks Saliba’s debut in the art world. It reflects her passion for painting and her readiness to share her vision with a wider audience. Guided by her mentor’s support, Saliba believes in the transformative power of art to inspire and connect people. Through her vibrant works, she invites viewers to see the beauty in the world around them.

Saliba, a Gozitan, is an emerging contemporary impressionist artist, making her debut with this first exhibition. Known for her vibrant oil paintings, Saliba captures the fleeting beauty of nature and landscapes through bold colours and textured brushwork.

Saliba studied art for six years at the Visual and Performing Arts School in Xewkija.