The small open space in front of the Għargħur PN club filled with people on Wednesday evening to call for fresh local council elections to be held in the town.

"We reject the arrogance and the lack of respect that has led to the Labour Party believing it can go against the will of the people and still the Għargħur council," PN leader Bernard Grech told the gathered crowd.

The protest was organised by the Nationalist Party, after the town’s PN mayor Helen Gauci was ousted following a vote of no confidence last week. The vote meant that the PN, which won a 62 per cent majority in last June’s election, no longer held a majority in the five-member council.

Bernard Grech adressing the crowd. Photo: Jonathan Borg

One of the councillors who voted with the two Labour Party councillors against Gauci is Francesca Attard, who resigned from the PN in April to continue as an independent.

Earlier, Gauci had described the no-confidence vote against her as a “political manoeuvre” reminiscent of the 1980s.

Speaking at the rally outside the Għargħur PN club, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said what was happening in the town was unacceptable.

Grech observed that Gauci had received more votes than all three councillors who had voted against her combined.

"This is not an issue that only affects Għargħur, but the whole country, as it shows the mentality of the Labour Party, which believes it can do what it likes even when it does not have popular support."

PN leader Grech greeting former mayor Gauci. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Grech challenged the government to call a new local election if it believed people agreed with its actions.

"Let's allow residents to tell us who they want to run the locality. Otherwise, the new leadership is illegitimate," he said, adding to the cheering that PN was and would continue to be a shield of Maltese democracy.

Before he spoke, Grech was confronted by a promoter who claims that he was not paid what he is due after organising a boxing fight in Għargħur in an event organised by the locality's council.

The PL say that this episode is evidence of the poor governance that characterised Gauci's stint as mayor.

On Wednesday evening Protestors held placards that read: "You robbed us!" and "An attack on democracy".

Some in the crowd cried "Judas"- possibly in reference to Attard.

Councillors from Iklin and Mosta also addressed the crowd. Gauci, although present at the protest, did not take the podium.

Iklin deputy mayor Dorian Sciberras said that only a mayor chosen by the people could be considered legitimate.

"If you can't at least respect your political opponent, then at the very least respect citizens, the people you're supposed to serve," he said.

Sciberras accused the government of steadily chipping away at the power of local councils with the aim of making them meaningless.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

He said several councils in the Eastern Region had filed a motion to urgently discuss what was happening in Għargħur, and to call for new elections.

Mosta councillor Michaela Bayliss repeated comparisons with the 80s, "when the Labour government ruled with a minority, bypassing democratic norms."

The motion of no confidence against Gauci, seen by Times of Malta, states that the ex-mayor had "several episodes where weak administration and lack of good governance have been observed".

The motion also says that Gauci has a lack of awareness about what is happening in projects the Council is undertaking, including projects funded by European funds.

It also points to a "lack of updated financial reports, where the figures of the Council’s financial statements, which concern public funds, are not being completed in the time stipulated by law, creating a situation where councillors do not have a clear and current picture of the Council’s finances".

On Sunday, Owen Bonnici, the minister responsible for local government, said the law “does not envisage” fresh elections in Għargħur.

“The Nationalist Party no longer holds the majority of council seats following a loss of confidence in the mayor's leadership by a majority of the councillors, three out of five. This has led to a change in leadership,” he said.

“The new majority has exercised its democratic right to select a leader who they believe is best placed to guide the council forward.”

In parliament on Wednesday evening local councils junior minister Alison Zerafa Civelli praised Attard for "speaking up" and acting fter repeatedly bringing up issues of good governance.