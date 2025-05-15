PN councillor Helen Gauci, who was ousted as Għargħur mayor, described a no-confidence vote against her as a “political manoeuvre” that belongs to the 1980s.

“The people were clear on who they wanted to be mayor and which party they wanted in charge. But the people’s will was not respected,” Gauci said.

Għargħur mayor Helen Gauci lost a confidence vote on Wednesday evening after a PN councillor resigned from the party.

Attard’s resignation meant the Nationalist Party, which won a 62 per cent majority in last June’s elections, no longer had a majority in the five-seat council.

“It was a political conspiracy manoeuvre reminiscent of the 80s,” Gauci said when contacted for comment.

The 1980s are considered among Malta’s most turbulent political periods that saw great tension and, at times, violence between the governing Labour Party’s supporters and the PN faithful.

Much of that tension stemmed from the 1981 general election, where the Nationalist Party saw electoral victory snatched away when it received an absolute majority of votes but a minority of parliamentary seats.

The vote on Wednesday evening was taken during a stormy meeting of the council, characterised by shouting between Gauci and PL councillor Mariah Meli, who is expected to take over as mayor.

Attard, who has stayed in the council as an independent, had said she wanted to work free of political party pressure.

She later signed a no-confidence motion in Gauci’s mayorship.

The motion says Gauci has demonstrated a lack of transparent and effective leadership and so should no longer remain mayor.

It also points to "a lack of updated financial reports, where the figures of the council’s financial statements, which concern public funds, are not being completed in the time stipulated by law."

But on Thursday, former mayor Gauci said the motion signatories were unable to back what they claimed in the motion.

She said a backlog in financial reports could be explained because the accountant who was engaged by the council had died suddenly, and the council needed to engage another accountant.

“Something like that takes time,” Gauci said.

The former mayor said she was upset not for herself but on behalf of the people of Għargħur, “who are angry about their will being ignored”.

“I have peace in my heart because I always did things in the right way,” Gauci said, adding that an “enormous” number of people from PN but also PL circles had expressed their solidarity.

Asked about her future plans, Gauci said: “I will remain as councillor, and work for the good of Għargħur, then we will see".