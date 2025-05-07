Għargħur’s two PL councillors and councillor Francesca Attard, who recently resigned from the Nationalist Party, have filed a no-confidence motion in PN mayor Helen Gauci.

The motion says Gauci has demonstrated a lack of transparent and effective leadership and so should no longer remain mayor.

It proposes that PL councillor Mariah Meli take over as mayor and that Attard remain as deputy mayor.

PN secretary general Charles Bonello said the move was anti-democratic as the Nationalist Party won a clear majority in last June’s local council elections.

Mayor Gauci also garnered more votes than the two PL councillors and Attard combined, he said.

“These three councillors got 783 votes while the mayor won 869 votes”, he said. “This is an attack on local democracy and democracy in general because the minority is trying to seize power in the council. This is shameful."

Francesca Attard, who was elected on the PN ticket, resigned from the party recently saying she wants to work “free from political pressure”.

Attard, who received 177 first count votes in that same election, did not give a specific reason when she resigned but later pointed out a deal to sub-lease a fort in the locality to an NGO.

Her resignation means the Nationalist Party no longer has a majority in the five-seat council locality that saw 62 per cent of voters choose candidates fielded by PN during last June’s elections.

Should the no-confidence vote go through, Helen Gauci will no longer retain her mayorship.

Public administration shadow minister Claudette Buttigieg, expressed solidarity with Gauci and PN councilor Marilena Hassan.

“Should this motion go through, it would be a very dangerous precedent for the entire country,” she said. The motion seen by Times of Malta says Gauci has had "several episodes where weak administration and lack of good governance have been observed".

The motion, filed on Monday, also says that Gauci has a lack of awareness about what is happening in projects the Council is undertaking, including projects funded by European funds.

It also points to "lack of updated financial reports, where the figures of the Council’s financial statements, which concern public funds, are not being completed in the time stipulated by law, creating a situation where councillors do not have a clear and current picture of the Council’s finances".