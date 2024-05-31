A two-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling into a pool at a Żebbuġ residence and swallowing water.

The police said in a statement the incident, on Triq il-Ħofra, was reported at 3.45pm on Friday.

She was given first aid on site and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

On Saturday the police said a boy, 6, who similarly fell into a private swimming pool in Swieqi on May 13, had died.