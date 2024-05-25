A six-year-old boy who was seriously injured after falling into a swimming pool earlier this month has died, police said on Saturday.

The Italian boy who was seriously injured and almost drowned after falling into a private swimming pool in Swieqi succumbed to his injuries on Saturday almost two weeks after the incident on May 13. The accident happened in Triq Sant’ Andrija.

He had been given first aid on site following the accident and was subsequently taken to Mater Dei for further treatment.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigation are underway.

