GO has acquired a 51% shareholding in AQS Med Ltd, an alternative energy solutions provider for €1.2m.

“This acquisition of AQS Med supports GO’s commitment to the values of sustainable energy and our resolve to become an active player in driving this very important sector. This acquisition will not only be an opportunity for the Group to grow in the energy vertical but will also support our efforts in helping Malta achieve its environmental targets,” said GO’s Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Patil.

GO took its first leap into the green technology sector two years ago with an initial €1 million investment to acquire a majority shareholding in SENS Innovation Group, an energy management company that leverages proprietary IOT-based technology to reduce energy consumption and associated costs for commercial buildings.

AQS Med Ltd specialises in providing comprehensive renewable energy solutions for both residential and commercial properties and has established itself as a market leader entrusted with some of the largest installations of PV systems, water and underfloor heating, smart home automation, and EV chargers on the island.

Established in 2010, AQS Med recently expanded operations to PV projects with projects owned and financed through its fully owned sister companies, AQS Solar Capital Ltd and Malta Solar Parks Ltd.

AQS Med also offers various leasing options to landowners and factory occupants for its projects, a model that gives companies access to these infrastructures and allows them to enjoy revenue streams without upfront capital investment and the flexibility to purchase at any time.