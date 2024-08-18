GO has launched Voice over 4G LTE (VoLTE), a significant advancement in mobile technology that transforms how customers experience mobile communication.

With this launch, GO becomes the first operator in Malta to offer VoLTE services, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

VoLTE represents the next evolutionary step in voice service technology, bringing numerous benefits, including enhanced call quality, faster call set-up times and the ability to use high-speed data services simultaneously. This means GO customers can now browse the internet, stream videos or participate in online meetings without interruption, even on a voice call.

Opening up greater opportunities

“We are excited to bring VoLTE to our customers. This technology improves the overall call experience and allows customers to multitask seamlessly. It’s a significant leap forward in mobile technology, and we are proud to lead this innovation in Malta,” Alison Mercieca, senior marketing at GO, said.

The VoLTE service will be available to all GO customers, regardless of their subscription package. Activation will be carried out gradually, and existing customers will receive a notification once their subscription has been fully activated for VoLTE. At the same time, all new mobile subscribers joining GO’s network will be automatically provisioned to benefit from VoLTE.

“We are committed to providing the best possible service to our customers, and the introduction of VoLTE is a testament to that commitment. This new service will enhance the way our customers communicate and use their mobile devices. Furthermore, it is a natural progression in the evolution of our mobile network, opening up greater opportunities in the future,” Mercieca added.

For more information about VoLTE and its benefits and updates and notifications regarding activation status, visit www.go.com.mt/volte.