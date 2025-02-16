For the first time, GO will be sponsoring Brillanti, a four-month television production which rewards promising young talent with financial support that helps them to pursue their dream.

Now in its fourth edition, Brillanti has in the past rewarded musicians, dancers and musical theatre performers.

This year, the production promises to attract record audiences since the competition will revolve round some of the most promising singers.

“More than just great content, Maltese audiences love a good singing contest. Brillanti offers budding singers another platform to help them pursue their dreams. Therefore, with this year’s edition of Brillanti throwing a spotlight on new promising singers, we wanted to be part of these singers’ journey and support them on the way,” Mandy Calleja, head of corporate communications at GO, said.

The growing popularity of the programme has once again secured a prime time slot on ONE TV where it will be aired weekly, for four months every Wednesday at 8.45pm until the final episode which will be staged at the prestigious Manoel Theatre in May.

The first episode aired last Wednesday.

“I am very proud that Brillanti has now found the support of GO, a company that has been investing so much in local productions and content to help raise the standards of Maltese talent,” Joseph Chetcuti, Brillanti’s producer and presenter, said.

“GO’s sponsorship is in line with the company’s commitment that seeks to ensure that no one is left behind. In fact, contrary to many other similar productions, which reward one finalist, Brillanti’s total €30,000 prize package will be split between one finalist and another five runners-up to help them continue to pursue their singing career,” Chetcuti added.

Participants in Brillanti will not have to rely on the popular public vote because they will be judged solely by professional judges.

This year the production has secured Nathaniel Morrison, a highly accomplished artist from London’s West End; DJ, presenter and producer Sarah Harrison; singer Greta Manuzi, who was runner-up in one of Italy’s popular Amici editions; and Verdiana, winner of the 14th edition of Tale e Quale Show and an accomplished vocalist.

More details can be found on the production’s Facebook page BrillantiMalta.