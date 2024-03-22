Malta’s Under-19 national team held Albania to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly at the Centenary Stadium on Friday.

It was an unlikely scorer that secured the result on the day as goalkeeper Luca Camilleri fired in on the rebound from a freekick in the game’s injury time.

Malta had already played against Albania earlier this week when they fell to a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday. Albania’s Prendi Denis had scored the only goal back then.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...